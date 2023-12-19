New Video System payments to start

Dec. 19—The Huntsville Police Department currently operates a fleet of 36 marked patrol vehicles, all of which are used for patrol activities, including routine traffic control and enforcement. City Council will consider approving the purchase of in-car video systems for each of those units at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the Huntsville Public Library.

The $52,311.60 agenda item is under the consent agenda by request of Police Chief Darryle Slaven.

According to the agenda packet, the purchase will be paid yearly beginning in April 2024 for five years for a total of $261,558.

By Texas State law and Huntsville PD policy, all police vehicles that are commonly used for traffic enforcement must be equipped with an in-car video system, and all officers assigned to the Uniformed Services Division must be equipped with a body-worn camera.

Chief Slaven reported that the police department has been using Coban in-car and body-worn camera system for the last several years. The storage for the footage was kept on site and maintained by the city on mirrored servers, which presented cyber-security concerns.

"After evaluating several companies and options, Axon Enterprises Inc. presented an equipment price that was lower than competitors, with secure storage of the footage being kept off-site at three mirrored locations," Chief Slaven said. "That stored footage is accessible through the Axon Enterprises web-based case and evidence management system, Evidence.com."

The Evidence.com system has been in use by the city since 2022 and is a more secure way to store and process evidence videos and photographs, according to Chief Slaven. Use of the Axon in-car and body-worn cameras allows seamless integration of wireless video uploading in the Evidence.com system and is a more secure way to maintain police evidence video.

This council authorization is to authorize those payments to be made over the next five years. Slaven added that the funds were budgeted for the payments to start in 2024.

The City Council meeting will start with a workshop at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the Library. The regular meeting starts at 6 p.m.

