Video of teen’s fatal shooting by Chicago police to be released Thursday

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and lawyers for 13-year-old Adam Toledo’s family have issued a call for calm as the city prepares to release video of the teen’s fatal police shooting Thursday.

“We acknowledge that the release of this video is the first step in the process toward the healing of the family, the community and our city,” the joint statement between Lightfoot and Toledo’s family lawyers said. “We understand that the release of this video will be incredibly painful and elicit an emotional response to all who view it, and we ask that people express themselves peacefully.”

The city’s top lawyer, Celia Meza, met with Toledo family attorneys Adeena Weiss Ortiz and Joel Hirschhorn on Tuesday and they agreed “that all material should be released, including a slowed-down compilation of the events of March 29 that resulted in the tragic death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.”

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates all shootings by police, issued a statement Wednesday saying the video and other materials would be released Thursday, and that the Toledo family had been notified of that decision.

“COPA has remained sensitive to the family’s grief and is carrying out this release in accordance with the city’s video release policy,” the statement read. “COPA’s core values of integrity and transparency are essential to building public trust, particularly in incidents related to an officer-involved shooting, and we are unwavering in our commitment to uphold these values.”

Toledo was fatally shot by a police officer in the early morning hours of March 29 in a Little Village alley after a foot pursuit, touching off protests and demonstrations in the neighborhood. COPA’s choice to disseminate the footage sets up what may be the most anticipated release of police video in Chicago in years — perhaps since a judge ordered a video of the 2014 shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald to be made public more than five years ago.

Story continues

Lightfoot said for the first time Wednesday she had viewed the images of the shooting herself, and the teen’s family called for calm when it becomes public. COPA did not immediately provide information on the time of the video’s expected release.

Speaking at a news conference on another matter, Lightfoot again said she backed the release of video from the body-worn camera of the officer who shot Toledo as well as other footage collected that night. She called it a “difficult set of circumstances” as the city tried to balance the need for transparency against a desire to honor the wishes of the Toledo family, who viewed the video Tuesday evening and asked that it not immediately be disseminated.

“We’re gonna work with the family to move this process along, but I think we have to be respectful of them and move at their speed,” Lightfoot said, declining to comment on what she had seen when she viewed the footage, citing ongoing investigations. “I’m not going to offer up my own thoughts about it.”

The mayor was expected to address the media Thursday.

The Toledo family through its lawyer, thanked COPA and the city late Tuesday for the opportunity to review the video before it is made public. On Wednesday they issued a second statement through the attorney asking for calm ahead of demonstrations they heard were being planned over the teen’s death.

Prosecutors detail the night police shot Adam Toledo, 13, during court hearing for man who was with him and charged with carrying gun »

“We appreciate the community support and are grateful that events so far have remained peaceful,” the statement read. “We have heard reports in the media that more protests are planned today, and while we have no direct knowledge of such events, we pray that for the sake of our city, people remain peaceful to honor Adam’s memory and work constructively to promote reform.”

Chicago police were making preparations in case of civil unrest resulting from the video release, officials said. The department was concerned about how the events in Minnesota — the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop charged in the death of George Floyd, and the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer — could influence the public’s reaction in Chicago.

Sources said several specialized Chicago police units were preparing this week to have their days off canceled in case of any unrest.

Toledo was fatally shot by an on-duty officer after police said they responded to a call of shots fired, and Toledo and a 21-year-old man, who has since been charged, ran from them.

A gun believed to have been in Toledo’s possession when he was shot was found at the scene, authorities have said.

COPA said it would release “relevant body-worn footage, third party video, (police radio) transmissions, ShotSpotter recordings, case Incident, tactical response and arrest reports,” on its website Thursday.

“COPA is committed to completing a full, thorough and objective investigation of the entire incident which includes not only the officer’s use of deadly force but also the actions of other involved officers leading up to and following the deadly shooting to determine whether each officers’ actions complied with (Police) Department policy directives and training” the COPA statement read.

A seventh grader at Gary Elementary School in Little Village, Toledo is the youngest person fatally shot by Chicago police in years.

On Saturday, Cook County prosecutors accused Ruben Roman, 21, of firing a gun as he stood next to Toledo, charging him with felonies including child endangerment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm after being arrested Friday.

Some details of what the video might show were part of that court hearing.

About 2:30 a.m. March 29, Roman and Toledo were walking together on South Sawyer Avenue toward 24th Street, prosecutors said. They can be distinguished in camera footage by their clothing: a gold jacket on Roman and a white hat on Toledo.

As they walked toward the corner, a vehicle drove by, and Roman walked up and got into a “shooting stance,” Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said in court.

Toledo, at first, backed away, the prosecutor said. But as Roman began firing, the teen walked up closer until he was just an arm’s length away from the shooter, according to Murphy.

Roman got off seven or eight shots, and the two quickly fled, Murphy said, Roman taking the lead and Toledo right behind.

A city ShotSpotter device detected the shots, which brought two uniformed Chicago police officers in a marked squad car to the scene in less than a minute. Roman and Toledo cut through an alley together, and police gave chase on foot, Murphy said.

Both of the officers’ body-worn cameras were recording, and one officer tackled Roman as Toledo kept running, the prosecutor said.

Toledo kept running as an officer ordered him to stop, then paused near a break in a wooden fence, Murphy said, and the officer then ordered Toledo to show his hands.

The officer told Toledo “drop it, drop it,” as Toledo turned toward the officer with a gun in his right hand, Murphy said.

The officer fired one shot, hitting Toledo in the chest. The gun he was holding landed a few feet away and was recovered, Murphy said.

The officer radioed for an ambulance and began chest compressions on Toledo, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, Murphy said. The gun recovered near Toledo matched the cartridge casings found at the scene where Roman had been firing, according to the prosecutor.

The Toledo family left COPA’s offices Tuesday evening without commenting on the details of the video. Their lawyer’s office released a statement Tuesday night saying attorneys there would continue their own investigation.

“The experience was extremely difficult and heartbreaking for everyone present and especially for Adam’s family,” the statement said of the video viewing.

———

(Chicago Tribune’s Megan Crepeau and Annie Sweeney contributed to this report.)