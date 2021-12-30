VIDEO: How a teen girl was killed by a stray bullet fired by an LAPD officer

The Daily Beast

Fairfield Police Department, Assistant Jefferson County AttorneyThe Spanish teacher killed in Fairfield, Iowa, in November didn’t have much of a chance to see it coming, prosecutors allege. The two 16-year-old suspects watched her every move, waiting for the right moment to strike.The allegations were part of a Dec. 23 court filing against Jeremy Goodale, one of the two teens charged in the brutal killing of Nohema Graber, 66. Prosecutors have charged Goodale and Willard Miller, both students of