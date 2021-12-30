VIDEO: How a teen girl was killed by a stray bullet fired by an LAPD officer
Graphic warning: Footage shows chaos inside a Los Angeles mall when officers accidentally killed a 14-year-old girl while trying to apprehend a male attacker.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyGhislaine Maxwell, the socialite accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein’s teen “massage” ring, was convicted on five of six charges related to child sex-trafficking on Wednesday.The Manhattan federal jury delivered the verdict after six days of deliberations. The decision arrived four days after Christmas, which also marks the socialite’s 60th birthday. From the 1990s and onward, Maxwell’s romance, and later her close companionsh
The man suspected in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two South Florida children tussled with deputies in a wild courtroom confrontation Wednesday.
Two Dallas detectives searched a 25-year-old Chicago woman’s suitcase at Dallas Love Field Airport on Dec. 2 and seized more than $100,000 from the bag. […]
A heavily armed California man was arrested in Iowa after he told law enforcement officers that he would "do whatever it takes" to kill government leaders on
Fairfield Police Department, Assistant Jefferson County AttorneyThe Spanish teacher killed in Fairfield, Iowa, in November didn’t have much of a chance to see it coming, prosecutors allege. The two 16-year-old suspects watched her every move, waiting for the right moment to strike.The allegations were part of a Dec. 23 court filing against Jeremy Goodale, one of the two teens charged in the brutal killing of Nohema Graber, 66. Prosecutors have charged Goodale and Willard Miller, both students of
A Minneapolis juror is speaking out about the trial of former police officer Kim Potter and how the jury ultimately found her guilty in the death of Daunte Wrig
The Garland Police Department believes the 14-year-old suspect to be armed and dangerous.
Police said he posed as a younger man with special needs.
Alicia Cardenas, 44; Danny Schofield, 38; and Sarah Steck, 28, were among the five people killed in Monday's string of attacks in Denver and Lakewood.
After a months-long dispute over a security light came to a head, two neighbors in a Lake County community have died in a murder-suicide, deputies say. The men, Eric Hilderbrandt, 61, and Timothy Patch, 59, lived next door to one another on Fishermans Road in Paisley, about three miles northeast of Umatilla. The men had been arguing since October over a floodlight Patch installed. Hilderbrandt ...
The months-long effort also led to the arrests of several convicted sex offenders.
A North Carolina police officer shot his 15-year-old son in the head in what appears to have been an accident, officials said.
Police said the boy was driving the dirt bike recklessly when he "went down" on Sunday.
The 13-year-old was abducted Tuesday afternoon from his mother, authorities said.
Lina Sardar Khil went missing Dec. 20, and police said Tuesday it is “disheartening” they have not made advances in their search for the girl.
US District Judge Alison Nathan said an "astronomical spike" in Omicron coronavirus cases could lead to a mistrial.
The line at the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse in lower Manhattan begins in the dead cold of night, with a handful of men, shivering under blankets or umbrellas, huddling sometimes in a nearby parked car to keep warm in the wee hours of the morning.
Patricia Yannet Cornwall, 51, of Pacific Palisades, who was arrested for alleged assault aboard a Delta flight, once acted on "Baywatch."
While at least 15,000 people shopped at Oakbrook Center mall two days before Christmas, three men got into an argument near the Auntie Anne’s pretzel shop and two of them fired a dozen shots, injuring four bystanders and sending shoppers fleeing, prosecutors said Wednesday. Tyran Williams, 32, and Steve L. Lane, 29, both of Chicago, have been charged with multiple felonies in the Dec. 23 ...