Video: Teen girls pummeled, tazed in brawl outside Queens McDonald’s

An argument on social media ended with two teenage girls getting pummeled and tazed outside a Queens McDonald’s by a group of rivals in a wild fight caught on video, police said Thursday.

The two victims, ages 14 and 15, were in the parking lot of the fast food joint on Springfield Blvd. near Hillside Ave. in Queens Village about 4:15 p.m. Monday when four teenage girls charged.

The teens punched, kicked and tazed the two victims as a group of young onlookers surrounded them, police said.

A video recovered by police shows three of the girls pounding on the backs of the two victims as they cowered on the ground.

During the attack, a fourth girl slipped in front of the victims and swiped the 15-year-old girl’s backpack, which contained $50, her ID and a pair of AirPods worth $120 before everyone ran off, cops said.

EMS took the two battered and bruised teens to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where they were treated and released.

Responding officers arrested three of the four attackers, ages 14, 16, and 17, charging them with second degree assault and harassment.

The 16-year-old girl was also charged with weapons possession when cops found the taser on her, police said. The names of the attackers were not released because of their ages.

The teen who swiped the backpack remained on the loose Thursday.

Police learned that the brawl was sparked by an argument on social media, but it wasn’t immediately clear what the teenage girls were quarreling over.

Cops released video of the attack in the hopes someone recognizes the teen who swiped the backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.