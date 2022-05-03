VIDEO: Teen gunman opens fire on Bronx street, wounds 17-year-old boy

A teen gunman was caught on video firing down a Bronx street, wounding a 17-year-old boy, police said Tuesday.

The shooter opened fire into crowd near Grant Ave. and E. 169th St. about 6 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

The gunman, walking with a girl, was crossing the street and looking down the block when he pulled a gun from his hoodie pocket, surveillance video released by the NYPD shows.

He fired off several rounds from the middle of the crosswalk as a pedestrian passed behind him. The girl ran off, covering her ears, the video shows.

The victim, struck in his shoulder, was taken to BronxCare Health System and is expected to recover. He was standing in a crowd — and cops are unsure if he was the intended target.

The gunman ran off and has not been caught. Cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the shooter and the girl he was with.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.