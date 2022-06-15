VIDEO: Teen gunman shoots at rival outside Brooklyn NYPD stationhouse

A brazen teenage gunman was caught on video opening fire at a rival right outside a Brooklyn NYPD stationhouse, cops said Wednesday.

The shooting erupted behind the 81st Precinct headquarters in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video released by police shows an accomplice walking with the gunman pointing out their target, who was walking next to a row of parked NYPD vehicles at Quincy St. and Ralph Ave.

The gunman, standing between an NYPD van and cruiser, whipped out his weapon and opened fire as he chased the victim down.

The gunman unleashed at least three rounds but hit nobody and none of the bullets damaged any property, cops said.

The precinct is located steps away from the Brooklyn Excelsior Charter School.

The two teens ran off but were arrested a block and a half away after they attempted to hide inside a building on Lexington Ave.

Cops recovered the gun and charged the two suspects, identified as Jermaine Jordan and Jeremiah Ford, both 19, with an array of charges, including attempted assault, attempted burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Jordan lives a block away from the shooting scene and Ford lives less than a mile away, according to cops.

Their arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.