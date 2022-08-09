VIDEO: Teen gunmen wound rival during broad-daylight shooting in Queens

Four masked teens opened fire on a rival, wounding him in the leg, in a caught-on-video broad-daylight shooting in Queens, police said Tuesday.

The crew were walking down 118th Ave. in South Jamaica when they spotted the 17-year-old victim near 152nd St. about 5 p.m. Monday, cops said.

Surveillance video recovered from a nearby home shows one of the teens flash gang signs before two of his companions pull pistols and start firing. One member of the crew was still standing in front of the gunmen when they opened fire, the video shows.

The victim ran across the street to get away but was hit in the right thigh, cops said.

The two gunmen fired at least five shots, with a stray bullet hitting the back of a parked Jeep across the street. A passing black car also rolled down the street during the bullet barrage but did not appear to be hit.

The assailants, who were all wearing hoodies, ski masks and surgical masks, ran off, police said. No arrests have been made.

Medics rushed the wounded teen to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he was treated for a minor wound.

Police on Tuesday released the surveillance video of the shooting in the hopes someone recognizes the two triggermen and their two accomplices.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.