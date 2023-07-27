VIDEO: Teen runs from deputy during traffic stop, asks for one thing as he’s being arrested

A teen was charged after officials say he ran from a traffic stop.

Rockdale County Sheriff officials said on July 12, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 20 eastbound past mile marker 84.

The vehicle, occupied by two teens, was initially stopped for not having insurance, according to deputies.

When they were pulled over, the sheriff’s office said the teens admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle. The teens were then asked to get out of the car so that the deputies could conduct a search.

Authorities said when the search began, one of the teens decided to run towards the access road on the side of the highway. In the deputy’s bodycam video, the teen can be seen jumping over a fence and then being tased by the deputy.

When the deputy approached the teen, he handcuffed him while the teen asked if he could call his mom.

“I just told you, you were going to be fine,” the deputy told the teen, identified as a 17-year-old, as he was handcuffed. “You understand that you were about to go home, right? Now you’re going to jail.”

“But you were searching the car.”

“I was searching the car because you got marijuana in the car because you showed me.”

“I’m just so scared of the police, sir. Please, sir, I’m sorry. Can I please call my mom?”

“You can call her at the jail.”

The teen was charged with obstruction. Authorities have not said if the other teen is facing any charges. Deputies have not identified either teen.

