VIDEO: Teen with stolen gun leads trooper, APD officer on Beltline chase, police say

A 17-year-old is in custody after officials say he was found with a stolen handgun.

Police said on July 25 at 1:41 p.m., an Atlanta police officer working with a Georgia State Patrol trooper spotted a “suspicious” teen walking in the roadway.

In bodycam footage, when the teen sees the officers, he places his hand over his waistband, where officers noted the outline of what appeared to be a handgun.

The officers then exit their vehicle and verbally command the teen to stop. In the video, the teen can be seen running from the officers and onto the Atlanta Beltline.

After a brief chase, the officer caught up with the teen and took him into custody.

According to authorities, the firearm that was initially inside the teen’s waistband was recovered in a bush nearby.

Police confirmed that the firearm recovered was a Shadow Systems 9mm handgun stolen from a vehicle in Atlanta on April 7, 2023.

The 17-year-old was charged with crossing a roadway without using a crosswalk, obstruction, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm.

The identity of the 17-year-old has not been released.

