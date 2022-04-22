VIDEO: Teens pull gun, beat and rob food deliveryman in Inwood

A group of masked teens beat, then robbed a food delivery worker of $300 in upper Manhattan in a vicious gang assault caught on video.

The recording shows one of the boys pointing a black handgun at the worker before running away with his confederates.

“Give me the money or I’ll shoot you,” one of the suspects shouted.

The 22-year-old delivery man was taking food to an Inwood apartment building on Dongan St. last Thursday night at 10:20 p.m. when he was confronted by four teens, one with a gun and two others with what appears to be adjustable aluminum canes.

The group demanded the worker’s money, then shoved him against the wall, knocking him down. They can be seen on tape punching and kicking him, then riffling his pockets for cash.

The victim was roughed up but did not need to see a doctor.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.