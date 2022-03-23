VIDEO: Teens pummel 14-year-old boy in Brooklyn subway station, record attack for social media

A band of teens pummeled a 14-year-old boy in a Brooklyn subway station in a senseless beatdown recorded for social media, police said Wednesday.

At least five adolescents jumped the victim inside the Van Siclen Ave. A train station in East New York just before 4 p.m. March 14.

One of the crew, who was sporting a ski mask, recorded on his phone as teens punched and kicked the victim, who was covering his face and head with his arms to protect himself, the video shows.

The teen was ultimately knocked to the ground as the attackers continued to punch, kick and stomp him, the video shows.

The victim was beaten and bruised but made his way home. He later went to a doctor for medical attention, cops said.

No arrests have been made.

In addition to the video of the attack, cops recovered surveillance video of the attackers jumping the turnstile at the station.

Police released the video and images Wednesday in the hopes that someone can identify the teens.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.