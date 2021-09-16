VIDEO: Terrorist catches himself on fire while throwing Molotov cocktail

A group of assailants felt the heat after a botched hit-and-run in Israel resulted in one person being set ablaze.

A video posted on Tuesday showed a silver car pulling off a road toward a wired fence, where two people got out and threw a Molotov cocktail and pushed a tire toward the fence. However, the assailant who threw the cocktail caught his shirt on fire from the flames, getting back in the car afterward. Another participant dumped some liquid into the tire before getting back in the car and driving off quickly, according to a Twitter video posted by Israeli journalist Roy Sharon on Tuesday.

הערב ליד קיבוץ מגדל עוז בגוש עציון: זריקת בקבוק תבערה, הפעם נגמר קצת אחרת pic.twitter.com/4bTTOu4fyX — רועי שרון Roy Sharon (@roysharon11) September 14, 2021

The attack, which was allegedly perpetrated by Palestinians, occurred in Gush Etzion, Israel, where the Migdal Oz community resides, according to the Zionist group Im Tirtzu.

The person who kicked a tire toward the wired fence was reportedly trying to set it on fire, getting back in before being able to light it in what Im Tirtzu deemed a "Palestinian terrorist fail."

Yishai Fleisher, the international spokesman for the Jewish community in the West Bank city of Hebron and an op-ed writer for the New York Times, described the video and attack as giving "a new meaning to 'bad terrorist'" in a retweet.

The region has been plagued by violent clashes over the last few months. On Friday, a group of Israeli police shot a Palestinian who was trying to stab them. Israel also launched airstrikes against Gaza in June, nearly one month after the two sides reached a ceasefire between the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas. Prior to the May 20 ceasefire, a bloody 11-day conflict claimed more than 200 lives in the region.

