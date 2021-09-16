VIDEO: Terrorist catches himself on fire while throwing Molotov cocktail

VIDEO: Terrorist catches himself on fire while throwing Molotov cocktail
Asher Notheis
·2 min read

A group of assailants felt the heat after a botched hit-and-run in Israel resulted in one person being set ablaze.

A video posted on Tuesday showed a silver car pulling off a road toward a wired fence, where two people got out and threw a Molotov cocktail and pushed a tire toward the fence. However, the assailant who threw the cocktail caught his shirt on fire from the flames, getting back in the car afterward. Another participant dumped some liquid into the tire before getting back in the car and driving off quickly, according to a Twitter video posted by Israeli journalist Roy Sharon on Tuesday.

YOUNGEST SON OF OSAMA BIN LADEN FEELS ONLY 'SHAME' AND 'HORROR' FOR FATHER'S ACTIONS

The attack, which was allegedly perpetrated by Palestinians, occurred in Gush Etzion, Israel, where the Migdal Oz community resides, according to the Zionist group Im Tirtzu.

The person who kicked a tire toward the wired fence was reportedly trying to set it on fire, getting back in before being able to light it in what Im Tirtzu deemed a "Palestinian terrorist fail."

Yishai Fleisher, the international spokesman for the Jewish community in the West Bank city of Hebron and an op-ed writer for the New York Times, described the video and attack as giving "a new meaning to 'bad terrorist'" in a retweet.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The region has been plagued by violent clashes over the last few months. On Friday, a group of Israeli police shot a Palestinian who was trying to stab them. Israel also launched airstrikes against Gaza in June, nearly one month after the two sides reached a ceasefire between the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas. Prior to the May 20 ceasefire, a bloody 11-day conflict claimed more than 200 lives in the region.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, National Security, Foreign Policy, Israel, Palestine

Original Author: Asher Notheis

Original Location: VIDEO: Terrorist catches himself on fire while throwing Molotov cocktail

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia increase patrols after foreign vessels detected near Natuna

    Indonesian navy has increased patrols around its Natuna islands in the South China Sea after Chinese and U.S. vessels were detected nearby in international waters, despite saying there were no disturbance from the vessels, a navy official said on Thursday. Five navy vessels, assisted by an air patrol, have been deployed in North Natuna Sea to secure the area, Indonesian Navy western fleet commander Arsyad Abdullah told reporters. "The Navy's position on the North Natuna Sea is very firm in protecting national interests within the Indonesian jurisdiction in accordance with national law and international law that have been ratified so that there is no tolerance for any violations in the North Natuna Sea," Arsyad said.

  • France accused Biden of stabbing it in the back and behaving like Trump after he cut it from a $50 billion defense contract without notice

    Australia cut France out of a deal to build its submarines after it set up a new security partnership with the US and UK.

  • New Jersey set to shed $182 million Unilever assets over Ben & Jerry's boycott

    A New Jersey state treasury official said on Wednesday it is set to divest $182 million in Unilever Plc stock and bonds held by its pension funds over the restriction of sales by the consumer giant's Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. It is the latest action by a U.S. state challenging Unilever over Ben & Jerry's move in July to end a license for its ice cream to be sold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. New Jersey's Division of Investment had said on Tuesday it made a preliminary determination that maintaining its investment in Unilever would be a breach of a state law barring it from investing in companies boycotting Israel.

  • Sheriff: Michigan lawmaker in jail had hidden handcuff key

    A Michigan lawmaker ordered to jail in a drunken driving case is accused of taping a handcuff key to his foot. The key was discovered when state Rep. Jewell Jones, a Detroit-area Democrat, was placed in jail Tuesday for violating bond conditions, authorities said. "He truly believes that he doesn’t have to follow the judge’s orders, doesn’t have to follow rules,” said Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy, who runs the jail.

  • Taliban leaders had a massive brawl after disagreeing over which of them did the most to boot the US out of Afghanistan, report says

    The fistfight between two factions inside the Taliban leadership took place inside the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul, the BBC reported.

  • Brawl at Philly cheesesteak restaurant leaves one dead and two injured

    A man was killed, and two others injured Thursday in a brawl at a landmark cheesesteak restaurant in Philadelphia, authorities said.

  • Unexpected remains found at Grand Canyon during search for body

    Crews searching for a missing man at Grand Canyon National Park made an unexpected discovery this summer — the remains of another person.

  • White catfish catch shatters state, and maybe, world record

    A white catfish caught in Connecticut last month has smashed a state record and could also be a world record for the species — though the evidence has been eaten. Ben Tomkunas, 25, caught the 21.3-pound (9.66-kilogram) fish late at night in Coventry on Aug. 21. Connecticut Fish and Wildlife confirmed in a Facebook post that the catch was a white catfish and that it easily broke the previous state record for the species of 12.7 pounds (5.76 kilograms).

  • House Democrats plan EV tax credits of up to $12,500, as Republicans, Tesla, Toyota voice objections

    The Democratic-run House Ways and Means Committee's proposals for a $3.5 trillion spending package include new tax credits for electric vehicles, as Washington continues to push for a shift away from gasoline-powered cars.

  • Another recalled Chevy Bolt parked indoors catches fire in Georgia

    Regrettably, a 2019 Chevrolet Bolt owner in Cherokee County, Georgia, gained an intimate understanding of why the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and GM recommend parking and charging your Bolt outside. Toward the end of August, GM recalled every Bolt and Bolt EUV ever sold around the world. Furthermore, the automaker advised every Bolt owner to take a few steps to lessen the chance of their car catching fire, such as setting the maximum battery charge to 90%, recharging the Bolt after each drive to keep the battery from running down — and, again, parking the car outside.

  • China getting worse on suppression, tech issues a threat -top U.S. lawmaker

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's restrictions on free speech and human rights are getting worse and its control of tech data poses a threat to the West, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday during a trip to Britain. "They're not trying to change the government, they're just trying to express themselves, and that - it's a major problem," Pelosi said of dissenting voices in China.

  • 'The most powerful person in Canada shouldn’t give a sh—': Canada has mixed reaction to Trudeau defending wife from angry heckler

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attracting mixed reactions from a comment he made after a protestor yelled a vulgar, misogynistic remark about his wife yesterday while campaigning.

  • Durham Expected to Indict Clinton-Linked Attorney Involved in Russia Probe

    The special counsel tapped to audit the Russia investigation, is expected to direct a grand jury to indict a cybersecurity attorney for knowingly making a false statement to the FBI.

  • Army lieutenant colonel resigns in protest of the 'Marxist' vaccine mandate

    A lieutenant colonel in the Army said he has resigned and forfeited his pension in protest of the "Marxist" vaccine mandate placed on the military.

  • Afghan banks are running out of cash and are begging the Taliban for more money after the US froze almost $10 billion in assets

    Most of Afghanistan's $9.5 billion in assets were frozen by the US in August after the Taliban takeover, leading to a cash crisis, Reuters reported.

  • Vaccinated Mr President? New York wants proof, U.N. chief cannot enforce

    U.N. chief Antonio Guterres stressed on Wednesday that he cannot ask world leaders to show they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, after New York City officials said proof should be required for anyone entering the U.N. General Assembly Hall. Dozens of heads of state and government and foreign ministers - accompanied by countless diplomats - are due to be in New York next week for an annual high-level gathering at the United Nations. New York City officials told the United Nations that under its rules people "entering the U.N. premises for the purpose of entering the General Assembly Hall would be required to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry to the Hall."

  • Sens. Padilla and Paul introduce bipartisan bill to protect 200,000 "Documented Dreamers"

    Sens. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Wednesday introduced a bill that seeks to provide a pathway to citizenship for the country's 200,000 "Documented Dreamers."Why it matters: Documented Dreamers are children of long-term visa holders who often wait years for a green card and face deportation if they don't receive legal immigration status after turning 21, when they lose dependent status. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • Taiwan plans $9 billion boost in arms spending, warns of 'severe threat'

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan proposed on Thursday extra defense spending of T$240 billion ($8.69 billion) over the next five years, including on new missiles, as it warned of an urgent need to upgrade weapons in the face of a "severe threat" from giant neighbor China. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has made modernizing the armed forces - well-armed but dwarfed by China's - and increasing defense spending a priority, especially as Beijing ramps up military and diplomatic pressure against the island it claims as "sacred" Chinese territory. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said China's military strength had grown rapidly and it had continued to invest heavily in defense.

  • Man defecates in Oklahoma grocery store freezer, ‘disgusted’ shopper makes messy discovery

    Clean up in aisle two. Police in Moore, Okla., are looking for a man who defecated in a supermarket freezer Sunday. Local station KFOR reports his excrement was found by an unlucky shopper who reached inside that refrigerated unit to get a bag of pizza rolls and got a handful of fecal matter. “I was upset, I was disgusted, I feel like I was violated,” shopper Shirley Wright-Johnson said. She ...

  • Polling about country's direction raises red flags for Biden and Democrats

    The public's dour view about the country's direction is a concerning trend for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats before next year's midterm elections. However, the polling data suggest it won't be easy for Republicans to capitalize.