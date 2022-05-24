Video: Thief swipes purse from 90-year-old woman using walker

A heartless masked bandit swiped a purse from a 90-year-old woman using a walker during a brazen daylight heist on the Upper West Side, police said Tuesday.

The elderly woman, sporting a pink housecoat, was walking through a W. 64th St. courtyard — just paces from Central Park — about 6:45 p.m. on May 10 when the suspect, believed to be a woman, crept up behind her, cops said.

Surveillance video recovered by police shows the crook sneak up behind the slow-moving senior and grab a brown handbag from her walker’s seat and run off. Stunned, the woman turns around and gives chase but the thief is already long gone.

A second video recovered by police shows the thief, sporting a baseball hat, hooded sweatshirt and a surgical mask, place the brown handbag into a larger black one.

The senior’s bag contained credit cards and a driver’s license, cops said.

No injuries were reported.

Police released the surveillance images in the hopes someone recognizes the thief.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.