VIDEO: Thieves attacked man with stun gun during Cobb County home break-in, police say

Home surveillance video captured the moment police say thieves burst into a Cobb County home and used a stun gun on a man who lives at the home.

Kennesaw police said the home break-in happened on March 21 off Lakeshore Overlook Drive.

According to the incident report, one of the men renting the home spotted someone looking through the back patio door. He ran upstairs to alert his roommate and went back downstairs.

The victim said one of the thieves had a Taser and stunned him his right leg, which was captured in the surveillance video. The video continues to show the thieves rummage around the kitchen.

The victim told police he went back upstairs and stayed inside one of the bedrooms for 20-25 minutes. Neither him nor his roommate said they saw or heard a car drive off.

Police said nothing notable was taken from the home. Investigators are hoping someone recognizes the thieves in the surveillance video.

Anyone with information can reach out to Kennesaw police

