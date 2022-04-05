VIDEO: Thieves bash Bronx jewelry store window with sledgehammer in brazen daylight heist

A crew of thieves armed with a sledgehammer smashed a Bronx jewelry store display window and swiped $50,000 in baubles during a brazen afternoon heist caught on camera, police said Tuesday.

The suspects, all described as men between 20 and 30, drove Westchester and Morrison Aves. in Soundview about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday and parked around the corner from the M&N Gold jewelry store.

Surveillance footage from outside the store shows two of the suspects, all dressed in black with black masks, walk by the store. A few moments later, a masked man in a green hoodie carrying a sledgehammer and another suspect walk up to the store.

The man in the green hoodie takes a big swing and bashes the display window as two women staffers inside the jewelry store start screaming.

He hits the window four times before it completely shatters, the video shows. His accomplices then swoop in, grabbing everything they could get their hands on.

The suspects were last seen running to their car. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.