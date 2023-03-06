VIDEO: Thieves quickly steal BMWs, Maserati from east Charlotte dealership

A group of thieves is accused of targeting an east Charlotte dealership and stealing multiple luxury cars.

It happened just over a week ago at the Adams Auto Group along Independence Boulevard. Channel 9’s crime reporter Hunter Sáenz obtained video of the brazen crime that shows the thieves’ quick work.

First, they break into the front of the dealership. It looks like they may have used cinder blocks as a way to shatter the glass.

Then, you can see the thieves go back to a desk, search behind it, and find a treasure trove of keys. They then try the keys, which lights up the cars right in front of them.

Within seconds, they hop into the cars and drive through the front of the store to get out.

It was an expensive heist. According to a police report, they stole three BMWs and a Maserati -- all of them totaling more than $310,000.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hopes someone will recognize the people in the videos and give them a call. Anyone with information can call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

