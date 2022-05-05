VIDEO: Thieves use sledgehammer in Bronx jewelry store heist

A crew of thieves responsible for a string of store burglaries used a sledgehammer to bash the front window of a Bronx jewelry store in a brazen caught-on-video heist, cops said.

The video, taken about 3:55 p.m. Sunday, shows a man in a black hoodie rush to the window of M & NP Jewelers on White Plains Rd. in Pelham Parkway hefting a sledgehammer with both hands.

He started bashing at the plate glass window, while someone can be heard screaming off-camera. Store workers tried to close the metal shutters, as the thief grabbed as much jewelry as he could through a hole in the window and passed it to an accomplice holding a bag.

In all, 10 gold chains and five gold pendants worth a total of $20,000 were stolen, cops said. The duo then sped off in a black BMW 5-series four-door sedan.

On Monday, a half-dozen thieves struck again at Dorian’s Jewelry on Fifth Ave. at 55th St. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 3:15 p.m. They used sledgehammers and a pick axe to smash through the front window, then stole more than $187,000 in gold jewelry. The crooks escaped in a similar BMW sedan and a black Honda Accord.

Cops believe the crew is responsible for 16 more retail burglaries in the Bronx and Queens dating back to Feb. 25.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.