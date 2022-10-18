VIDEO: Three stabbed, one pummeled with bat in wild brawl outside Queens 7-Eleven

Two rival groups wielded baseball bats and knives during a dispute outside a Queens 7-Eleven — a wild brawl that left three stabbed and one of them pummeled in a chilling caught-on-camera attack, police said Monday.

The groups showed up outside the 7-Eleven on 14th Ave. near 127th St. in College Point around 2:15 a.m. Oct. 9 with weapons in hand, cops said.

A fight broke out and three 22-year-old men were stabbed in the torso and face, police said.

One man was seen on surveillance footage being hit repeatedly with a bat and kicked as he lay on the sidewalk outside the store, video shows.

Stunned people outside the 7-Eleven watched as about four attackers pummeled the man, eventually leaving him on the sidewalk motionless.

The three injured victims took themselves to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment.

Police are still searching for the other men.

Cops on Monday released the footage in the hopes someone may recognize those involved.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.