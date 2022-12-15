Video: Tokyo Disneyland cast members tackle parade crasher

A male guest at Tokyo Disneyland was tackled to the ground by the park's cast members after jumping in front of the daily parade.

During the Tokyo Disneyland parade, a 51-year-old man sitting among the spectators suddenly stood up and ran directly into the parade’s path, alarming both guests and cast members.

In a clip of the incident, he can be seen charging toward a performer dressed in an elf costume while waving his arms and jumping up and down.

The incident occurred around 3:45 pm on Tuesday afternoon, causing a six-minute delay in the parade’s course.

The man was quickly tackled to the ground by a show control cast member. Soon after, other cast members helped pin the man down until police arrived. After some time, the intruder was removed from the area by seven security guards.

Police placed the man under arrest on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business.

Upon questioning, it was revealed that the man was an unemployed 51-year-old man from Ichihara, Japan, in Chiba prefecture. The suspect also informed the officers that he has a history of mental illness, according to Independent.

“It was not my intent to cause any trouble” the man reportedly told the authorities.

