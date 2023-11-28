Video: Top Defense Department official arrested in Coweta County human trafficking sting

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Coweta County have released new video of the human trafficking sting which saw the arrest of a top Department of Defense administrator for allegedly soliciting sex.

The undercover operation busted 26 people, including 64-year-old Stephen Hovanic of Sharpsburg. He was the chief of staff for Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas, overseeing the education of thousands of military dependent children.

Video released by the Coweta County sheriff’s Office on Monday shows Hovanic and an undercover deputy in a motel on November 15.

During his arrest, he claimed he was at the motel to get a massage. Deputies say his interaction with the undercover deputy raises questions about that claim.

Stephen Hovanic (Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Hovanic’s interaction with the woman can be heard in the video.

Deputies say when Hovanic entered the room, he removed his sunglasses, and placed them next to a package of condoms that investigators had staged in the room.

Deputies charged Hovanic with pandering, which is misdemeanor solicitation of sex.

According to the military publication Stars and Stripes, the DoDEA is aware of the charge and says he is currently on leave. FOX 5’s calls to the agency have not been returned, but his bio is no longer available on the agency’s website.

The two-day operation targeted both "johns" and those offering sex for sale. Law enforcement officials says they also identified six potential victims of human trafficking.