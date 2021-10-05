VIDEO: Trio punches and stabs, throws scooter at teen on Manhattan street

A trio of crazed attackers was caught on video throwing a scooter at a teenager on an East Village street — and then punching and stabbing the helpless victim.

The assailants confronted the 19-year-old victim, who survived the attack, on E. 3rd St. near Avenue C about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

Video shows the victim running from the trio but they catch up with him from behind and hurl the scooter at him.

One attacker repeatedly punches the teen while another holds him around the neck. The third assailant arrives moments later and stabs the victim multiple times in the back and shoulder, the video shows.

The trio ran off, one carrying the scooter.

EMS took the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated and released.

A 14-year-old boy was busted Monday as one of the attackers and charged with assault. His name was not released by police because of his age.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down his two accomplices.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.