Video: Troopers wrangle ‘hog wild’ pig on the loose in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — A pig went “hog wild,” according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, when it went on the run in central Ohio earlier this week.

In a video shared by OSHP (seen above), the pig could be seen running through a McDonald’s parking lot being chased by two men.

“Fortunately, Springfield Post troopers were able to assist the owner and get the insu-boar-dinate pig into custody,” OSHP said in a Facebook post Friday.

The pig was returned to its owner. It’s unclear how the animal got loose in the first place.

