Video: Tropical Storm Philippe may combine with another system as they drift toward eastern Caribbean

Senser describes itself as an AIOps platform that uses machine learning to help developers and ops teams more easily get to the root causes of outages and service degradations. At its core, Senser uses the increasingly popular eBPF technology to monitor a company's infrastructure. Given the advantages of this technology, it's no surprise that a lot of observability companies are betting on it and while the market is getting increasingly saturated, Senser is betting on AI to give it a competitive edge.