Video: Turning brighter but cooler Saturday afternoon (10-28-23)

Two of the biggest groups to oppose robotaxi expansion in California are now formally working together. Teamsters 856, which is tied to one of the longest-standing labor unions in the U.S., and Rideshare Drivers United (RDU), a group that advocates for app-based workers, said on Friday they'll work together to push for "responsible guardrails on autonomous vehicles [(AVs)] to ensure public safety and protect driving jobs." The partnership isn't solely about limiting AVs, yet robotaxi companies including Waymo and Cruise are racking up adversaries, as well as allies, as they expand.