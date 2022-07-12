VIDEO: Two brazen gunmen open fire on Brooklyn street, narrowly miss woman, child in wheelchair

Two gunman opened fire on a Brooklyn street, narrowly missing their target as a well as a woman and a child in a wheelchair, startling video released by the NYPD Tuesday shows.

The gunmen, both wearing face masks and gray hoodies, started shooting on Junius St. near Glenmore Ave. in Brownsville at 7:42 p.m. Monday, police said. They turned a corner while aiming at a man sitting on a scooter parked by a storefront, the video shows.

The intended target jumped off the scooter and ran for cover, as did a woman standing nearby with a girl in a wheelchair.

Police responded to the scene after someone up the block called 911.

The gunmen ran off and not have been caught. Cops are asking the public’s hep identifying them and tracking them down.

Investigators would also like to talk to the intended target and the woman and girl, who they have not yet been able to identify or find.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.