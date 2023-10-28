VIDEO: Two gas stations in Ballard area robbed overnight; Seattle Police investigating

SEATTLE - Police are investigating two separate gas station robberies involving masked suspects and stolen cars. In both cases, the masked men steal vape and other smoke products.

The first robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Chevron gas station in the 5700 block of 15th Avenue NW in Ballard. Video shared with FOX 13 shows seven people walking into the store. The employee stands in front of the counter and then walks away for safety purposes.

Bobby, who asked that we not use his last name, said his employee noticed something suspicious.

"Seven teenagers came in," he said. "They were in black hoodies and had masks on their faces."

Video shows the individuals going behind the counter to steal merchandise.

RELATED: VIDEO: 7 masked suspects rob gas station in North Seattle, clerk fights back

"They took every single e-cigarette and broke the shelves," said Bobby. "They broke some of the glass counters and just took everything."

The group was seen leaving in two cars, a white KIA and a light gray Sedan.

The second robbery happened at 5:50 a.m. at the Shell gas station in the 9800 block of Holman Road.

Off camera, the store employee told FOX 13 the people involved had guns.

"Two of them pointed a gun at me," he said.

The group of four men could be seen on video surveillance stealing vape products.

This is the second time the Shell gas station has been targeted. Last Sunday FOX 13 reported on a similar robbery where seven people entered the store. Crystal clear video from that incident shows an individual pointing a gun at the store employee.

According to Seattle Police, in that incident, the individuals pulled the trigger but the gun jammed.

All three incidents have small business owners concerned.

"We need help from the police and city officials," said Bobby. "We want Seattle Police to take action to stop them."

FOX 13 reached out to Seattle Police to see if these crimes are connected or if there's any relation to the robberies of students in the Ballard area. Police have not yet responded.