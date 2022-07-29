VIDEO: Two gunmen on Citi Bikes open fire on Harlem street, missing their target

Two gunmen on Citi Bikes opened fire on a Harlem street, firing a number of shots before pedaling away, police said Friday.

The suspects’ target, a 20-year-old man, was not hit in the caught-on-camera incident, and both gunmen are still being sought.

The incident happened 1:15 p.m. on July 5 near St. Nicholas Ave. and W. 144th St.

Video shows one suspect firing, his bike off to the side, when his accomplice rides up and fires, stumbling and nearly falling off his bike.

Both suspects were dressed in dark clothing and hoodies and had on face masks.

One of the men sought was last seen heading over the Willis Avenue Bridge into the Bronx. It wasn’t clear in what direction the other suspect was headed.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.