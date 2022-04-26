VIDEO: Ukraine destroys 4 Russian armored vehicles in a row with missiles

An Ukrainian soldier looks on anti-tank missile complexes Stugna-P, handed over from the Ukrainian President to the Armed Forces, during an exhibition of Ukrainian military vehicles, opened to the Independence Day, in central Kiev, Ukraine, 23 August, 2018. STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The videos were posted by Ukraine Weapons Tracker, a group that records weapons used in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The weapon seen in the videos is a Ukrainian-made missile that the country has been successfully using to destroy Russian tanks.

In recent weeks, the NATO allies have been rushing to supply Ukraine with heavy weaponry, as commanders desperately plea for weapons.

One Ukrainian anti-tank weapon, Stugna-P, destroyed four Russian tanks in a row in Kharkiv, according to videos shared on social media.

The videos were posted by Twitter account Ukraine Weapons Tracker, a group that follows and records weapons used and damaged in the war between Russia and Ukraine. From a first-person perspective, the videos show the viewfinder of the Stugna-P as it is being aimed and fired, weapons that along with shoulder-fired missiles, drones and artillery are destroying Russia's armored vehicles in droves.

—🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) April 25, 2022

The Stugna-P is Ukrainian-made anti-tank missile system that the country has been successfully using to destroy Russian tanks throughout the war.

Stugna-P can attack tanks up to 3.1 miles and as together with missiles like the shoulder-fired Javelin is exacting a heavy toll on Russian armored vehicles, with researchers estimated Russia has lost 571 tanks in two months of war. Helpful for stealth attacks, Stugna-P can be set up on a tripod and camouflaged so that operators can hide before setting off the weapon with a remote control.

In recent weeks, the NATO allies have been rushing to supply Ukraine with heavy weaponry, as commanders desperately plea for weapons to help them withstand relentless Russian attacks that could last for weeks, if not months.

Read the original article on Business Insider