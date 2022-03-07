Video: Little girl in Ukraine shelter sings 'Let It Go'

Russia’s bloody military invasion of Ukraine has forced millions of civilians to flee the country or seek shelter underground — producing some heartbreaking images of families with young children fleeing war.

In one such video posted on social media, a little girl at a shelter in Kyiv is seen singing the localized version of “Let It Go” from the hit Disney film “Frozen.”

Not surprisingly, the footage has gone viral.

According to CNN, the girl was asked to perform after saying she wanted to be a singer when she grows up. The video has received praise from many prominent musicians, including Broadway star Idina Menzel, who voiced Elsa in “Frozen” and sang “Let It Go.”

“We see you,” Menzel tweeted in response. “We really, really see you.”