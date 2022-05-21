VIDEO: Unhinged man attacks Midtown food cart operator

An unhinged man attacked a Times Square food cart vendor in a clash caught on video, police said Saturday.

The 57-year-old vendor was selling food to hungry tourists near the corner of Seventh Ave. and W. 40th St. about 6:15 p.m. on May 14 when the unidentified man stormed up and started arguing with him, police said.

As the two quarreled, the suspect started punching the vendor, cops said. He then grabbed a plastic milk crate and struck the vendor in the head with it.

A passerby caught the rest of the attack on their cellphone. The outraged suspect ran into the street, grabbed two orange traffic cones and threw them at the vendor before running off.

The vendor suffered a cut on his head during the clash. EMS took him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The victim told police he had never seen or talked to his attacker before the man ran up and began arguing with him.

No arrests have been made.

Cops released the video of the clash Saturday in the hopes someone recognizes the suspect, who is described as dark-skinned, about 6-foot-2, 160 pounds with an athletic build and close-cut dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black surgical mask, black sweatpants, a black t-shirt and grey Crocs. He was carrying a backpack and a shopping bag.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.