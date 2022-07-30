Video: Unhinged man socks woman in unprovoked attack on Upper East Side

An unhinged man clobbered a young woman passing him on an Upper East Side street during a harrowing unprovoked attack caught on video, police said Saturday.

The 27-year-old victim was walking down Park Ave. near E. 81st St. about 6 a.m. on July 14 when the man attacked her without any provocation, cops said.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the man, wearing orange shorts, white socks pulled up his calves and brown Crocs casually walking down the sidewalk when he suddenly steps up and wallops the woman as she walks passed him in the other direction.

The man said nothing to his victim before launching the violent haymaker, cops said.

The woman suffered a deep cut to her head and was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where she was treated and released.

The assailant ran off but resurfaced again on Fifth Ave., where he was caught on a surveillance camera calmly walking down the street under a construction scaffolding.

Police on Saturday released surveillance images of the suspect in the hopes someone recognizes him.

He’s described as Black with a large build, dark Afro with a full beard. He’s believed to be about 5-foot-9.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.