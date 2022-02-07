Video: Unhinged stranger kicks elderly Brooklyn grandmother after innocent greeting

An 89-year-old Brooklyn grandmother was viciously kicked to the ground after she innocently told a man she spotted eating outside her apartment building to “enjoy your meal,” police said Monday.

The victim, wearing two hats to protect her from the cold at 7:15 a.m. on Friday, smacked her head on the sidewalk in a frightening fall after the kick — raising a welt the size of a fist — but suffered no serious head trauma and broke no bones in the unhinged attack at Avenue P and E. 17th St., her granddaughter said.

“But I’m worried about her mental state,” said the 40-year-old granddaughter, who asked that their names not be made public. “She says she’s kind of scared now to go outside. She’s scared of being attacked again by somebody.”

Police released video of the attacker, who for no apparent reason took offense at the senior citizen’s remark.

The elderly woman — a widowed accountant who came to America seven years ago — was waiting outside her building for her ride to a senior center where she spends two or three days each week, the granddaughter said.

The driver had already called ahead and said he’d be there to pick her up in two minutes, the granddaughter said. As she waited, the senior citizen greeted the suspect, who was eating outside the entrance to her building. She then kept walking, unaware that the gesture somehow triggered the stranger’s fury.

The sickening video shows the twentysomething attacker, coffee cup in his left hand, confront the victim and kick her in the back, though it appears the victim might have used her right arm to blunt the blow.

Still, she fell to the sidewalk, and remained there as the suspect retreated, grabbed his belongings and fled.

“When I looked at the video I really didn’t feel well,” the granddaughter said. “Not just because it’s my grandmother. Even if it was somebody else’s grandmother, it was hard to look at.”

“It’s just so wrong,” she said.

The victim at first tried to carry on with her day, but after telling her driver and senior center officials what happened, she was taken to Maimonides Medical Center to be treated for the head injury and an arm injury.

She told police she didn’t get a good look at her attacker. Her granddaughter suspects he is mentally ill.

“How can you attack an elderly woman?” she asked. “She can’t even protect herself.”

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.