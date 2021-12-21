Video: Unlicensed driver busted in Bronx for dragging cop, running over his leg

A reckless unlicensed driver ran over a female cop’s leg while trying to evade arrest on a Bronx street, disturbing video released by police Tuesday shows.

The cop is seen screaming in pain as Usman Haruna, 24, tries to escape in his black SUV in the Dec. 12 horror.

Other officers were able to prevent Haruna from escaping from the scene, and charged him with felony assault, reckless driving, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, obstructing governmental administration and driving without a license, police said.

He was being held without bail.

The incident unfolded about 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 when cops saw the SUV at E. 194th St. and Briggs Ave. with temporary New Jersey license plates that were expired.

Haruna ignored orders to stop, police charged, and sped off, swerving in and out of traffic.

At W. 190h St. and Davidson Ave, he drove onto the sidewalk, then put the SUV in reverse and sped onto the street toward officers, police said.

Two officers got out of their patrol car and approached the SUV in the middle of the intersection, with a male officer on the passenger side and a female officer on the driver’s side.

But as the female officer opened the suspect’s door and started to get into the SUV in an apparent attempt to get the keys, the suspect hit the gas.

Video shows the suspect dragging the officer for about 30 feet before she fell onto the street, with the suspect driving over her right leg, then hitting a parked car, police said.

The cop was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with injuries from her hip to her ankle. Her partner’s knees were hurt and he was treated at Jacobi Medical Center.

At the time of the incident, Haruna was out on the street following an August robbery arrest in which he and his friends were accused of stealing a man’s e-bike, cell phone and backpack during an argument over a fender bender, police said.