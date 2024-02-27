VIDEO: Vallejo sideshow ends with looted 7-Eleven

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – On a violent Sunday night in Vallejo, a sideshow led to a shooting, a fire, and looting at a convenience store in the area.

People who witnessed the rash of crime say it was chaos. Not only was a man shot, but a pick-up truck was intentionally set on fire at the sideshow, and then people looted a 7-Eleven. People who live in the area say it’s disappointing to see this kind of lawlessness in their neighborhood.

Surveillance video (above) shows dozens of people running into the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Springs Road and Rollingwood Drive in Vallejo and raiding the store fridges and shelves.

Target in Vallejo closed after person sets fire inside store, causes $1M in damage

The manager of the 7-Eleven says no employees got hurt, but thieves took off with $8,000-$10,000 worth of goods. Police say the crowd came from a sideshow that was happening nearby.

“I saw a lot of them running towards my house, and they were getting into a vehicle. They had bags of chips, random items,” said a witness who chose to remain anonymous.

The woman says sideshows happen there often, but she could not believe all the crime that she witnessed afterward.

“I saw chaos, destruction and violence in my own neighborhood a block away. I’m tired of it,” she said.

Police say 911 calls started coming in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday about a fight that broke out at the sideshow. Police say a man was shot at least once, and he ran into the 7-Eleven for shelter.

Once he was taken to the hospital, police say the looting began. A window is boarded up next to the entrance of the store as it was shattered during the raid.

Neighbors expressed frustrations, saying nothing is being done to stop this type of crime from occurring in their city.

“As much as it costs to live in California, and this is what we have to deal with… is just ridiculous,” the anonymous witness said.

Vallejo police are still investigating, and the department is asking anyone with information or videos to contact them.

