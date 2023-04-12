VIDEO: Vandals bash Park Avenue auction house with hammers, steal Hermes bags

Two thieves armed with hammers bashed window displays at a Park Avenue auction house and stole eight Hermes bags worth nearly $250,000, police said Wednesday.

The March 7 incident was caught on video, with one suspect seen repeatedly bashing away at the display at Heritage Auctions by E. 57th St.

The second suspect was off camera, bashing another display while an accomplice watched for police.

The trio, all wearing hoodies and their faces fully covered, drove off in a white Acura sedan.

The bags are worth about $242,000, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.