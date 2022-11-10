Video of vehicle in Fort Worth freeway road rage shooting guides police to suspect

Police have arrested a man who they allege shot another driver on Interstate 30 in east Fort Worth on Tuesday.

Curtis Medrano, 29, was on Wednesday taken into custody in north Fort Worth on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was in serious condition on Thursday afternoon, police said. Medrano was motivated by road rage when he shot the victim about 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 30 near Cooks Lane, Fort Worth police said.

Police reviewed a video surveillance camera recording that they allege shows the suspect vehicle and led them to identify Medrano.

After he was shot, the victim pulled over and jumped a concrete barrier onto the other side of the freeway. Several people stopped to assist before medical personnel arrived and took him to a hospital.