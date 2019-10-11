Vintage Review: Camaro Z/28 Versus Mustang GT in 1982

Masters of malaise muscle.

Watching old car reviews might be the best way to kill time on YouTube, and with 38 seasons of video reviews under its belt, MotorWeek definitely has some of the best. If you're into malaise-era performance vehicles, the retro comparison review between the 1982 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 and 1982 Ford Mustang GT is a must-see. At the time, the Camaro was all new entering its third generation, while the Fox-body Mustang was three years old and was still more than a decade away from a major redesign.

According to the video, these two are the "first high-performance sporty cars to come riding out of Detroit since 1973," and to put these Malaise Era muscle cars to the test, MotorWeek visited Summit Point raceway pitting the Camaro and Mustang against each other in a quarter-mile drag race as well as laps around 10-turn, two-mile road course. Even back then, the Mustang was lighter than the Camaro, and it was slightly more powerful, too, with an output of 157 horsepower compared to the Camaro's 145 horsepower. Both of these cars were powered by 5.0-liter V-8s and had manual transmissions. The newer Camaro Z/28 was priced at $13,000, while the Mustang GT was priced a bit lower at $11,500.

The cool part about this video is that it is most likely one of the first shoot outs between a third-gen Camaro and a Fox-body Mustang. The Camaro-Mustang matchup has definitely come a long way over the last 52 years, but this head-to-head race is even more entertaining as both of these body styles are still extremely attainable today. We don't want to spoil the fun, so hit the link below to see which of these iconic American sports cars comes out on top.

Source: MotorWeek via YouTube

