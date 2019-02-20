Video: Virginia Liberal Attempts to Justify Murder Masked as Abortion Procedure

Let’s talk about abortion. I’ve always been “pro-choice.” On a personal level, I’ve never considered abortion. I’m currently a single father of four as a result. I don’t like to make decisions for other people. If you feel you need to have an abortion, it’s a legal procedure. I’m not a fan of states that try to make it impossible through various means. I don’t let morality enter into it. If it’s not my body, it’s not my moral conundrum. I hadn’t thought much about it recently until I saw this video of Virginia lawmaker Kathy Tran, in which she states her third trimester (begins in week 28 of pregnancy) abortion bill has no provision preventing the murder of an American child.

If this video doesn’t disturb you, seek mental help.

The Difference Between Abortion and Murder

Look, there’s a reason we have term limits on abortion. It’s not an arbitrary limit. The limit is in place because after a certain point, you’re simply taking away a life. We have modern medicine. As the video clearly shows, Tran and her people couldn’t provide one example wherein the mother’s life might be at risk that late in the pregnancy. The unnamed cases which her assistant couldn’t say much about were “anomalies.”

