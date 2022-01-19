VIDEO: Volcano eruption leaves Tonga in ashes, but the scale of destruction is still unknown
An underwater volcanic eruption has contaminated water, destroyed homes, and cut off communication in Tonga. The scale of damage is still unknown.
2 people have been confirmed dead in the Pacific island nation so far, but communications are still patchy, and the scale of the damage is just starting to become clear.
Tonga avoided widespread disaster many had feared, and tsunami waves rose only to about 2.7 feet. See before and after photos of the island nation.
Up to 80,000 people could be affected after tsunami waves caused "significant damage" to Tonga.
When the huge eruption happened over the weekend, a fleet of spacecraft overhead gathered key data.
Videos captured by Tongan geologists show a huge ash cloud rising over the island nation during a powerful volcanic eruption that caused a tsunami in the Pacific.
Satellite and aerial images show impact of eruption of underwater volcano near Tonga island chain.
Researchers are moving rapidly to understand what drove Saturday's huge eruption near Tonga.
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON (Reuters) -All the homes on one of Tonga's small outer islands have been destroyed by a massive volcanic eruption and tsunami, with three people so far confirmed dead, the government said on Tuesday in its first update since the disaster struck. With communications https://tmsnrt.rs/3qzVPyy badly hampered by the severing of an undersea cable https://www.reuters.com/markets/funds/undersea-cable-fault-could-cut-off-tonga-rest-world-weeks-2022-01-18, information on the scale of the devastation after Saturday's eruption had so far mostly come from reconnaissance aircraft. But the office of Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said in a statement that every home on Mango island, where around 50 people live, had been destroyed, only two houses remained on Fonoifua, and Namuka island had suffered extensive damage.
Satellite images show parts of the Pacific nation of Tonga before and after a tsunami triggered by an underwater volcanic eruption damaged the archipelago’s coastline. Vast areas were blanketed in ash. Photos: Maxar Technologies/Reuters