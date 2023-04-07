VIDEO: Voluisia County deputies arrest 7 in sting for lewd behavior

Volusia County deputies arrested seven people in a two-day sting operation targeting lewd behavior in public parks.

On Wednesday and Thursday, plain clothes or uniformed deputies observed each defendant expose himself and begin a sex act before arresting them, according to a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were spread over several locations throughout Central Florida, including Spruce Creek and Doris Leeper parks in Port Orange, Sleepy Hollow Park in New Smyrna Beach, Lake Beresford Park in DeLand, Lake Dias Park in DeLeon Springs, Thornby Park in Deltona, and Mariner’s Cove and Green Springs parks in Enterprise.

Officials arrested one man, Daniel S. Osborne, who was on probation for attempted first-degree murder.

They arrested six other suspects for exposing their sexual organs in public.

Volusia officials charged the men with trespassing in addition to their criminal charges.

The list of men charged is Ronald C. Clemens (80), David D. Harris (55), Felix L. Luna (49), Scott D. Downer (65), Scott E. Carnathan (51) and Joseph H. Willems (28).

Authorities said Downer was arrested for a similar incident in 2017 at Valentine Park in Orange City.

In that arrest, Downer participated in lewd and lascivious exhibition in the presence of a mother and two children, aged two and four.