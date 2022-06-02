VIDEO: Volusia County authorities arrest 14 in drug operation

Volusia County authorities arrested 14 people during a narcotics operation in the Spring Hill area of DeLand.

Officials from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, DeLand Police Department, and the Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team executed the operation on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The group seized more than 40 grams of various drugs, including oxycodone, crack cocaine, heroin-laced fentanyl, and methamphetamine. Law enforcement agents also collected more than $730 in cash, according to the press release.

Officials arrested six people with outstanding warrants: Andra Williams, 32, Lavonia White, 56, Timothy Harris, 29, Brian Douglas, 30, and John Muddiman, 52.

All six were either in possession of a controlled substance or selling within 1,000 feet of a park.

Agents also served arrest warrants to four others already in custody: Corry Robinson, 38, Derrick Soloman, 27, Dajah Heron, 26, and Billy Jackson, 42.

Robinson, Soloman, and Heron received warrants for selling cocaine, with Jackson receiving one for selling methamphetamine.

Moreover, authorities executed a reverse narcotics operation in an area near Friendly Way Food Store, commonly used as an open-air drug market, according to the press release.

Deputies arrested Kim Kugler, 58, Andy Otero, 52, and James Poole, 43.

All three were attempting to purchase cocaine at the time of their arrest.