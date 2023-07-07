Video: Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood helps arrest man accused of fleeing across county

A motorist who fled a traffic stop in Deltona ultimately was pulled over by Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood in the Daytona Beach area Thursday night, part of which was captured on video by a witness and posted to TikTok, according to a news release.

Michael Becht, 23, was arrested and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail shortly before midnight on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude and driving with a license that has been canceled, suspended or revoked, records show. Becht's bail is set at $5,500.

A screenshot taken from a TikTok video posted by sams_crafts shows Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood assisting with the arrest of a man accused of fleeing a traffic stop from Deltona to Daytona Beach.

What happened?

A deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop just after 8 p.m. at Howland and Catalina boulevards on Becht's black Mercedes, which had a temporary tag obscured by a cover plate, according to a sheriff's news release.

Becht, of Volusia County, agreed to pull into a nearby shopping center to avoid obstructing traffic, but as the deputy returned to his patrol vehicle, the suspect drove off and onto Interstate 4, the release states. From Deltona to Daytona Beach, the sheriff's helicopter followed Becht as he swerved through traffic and avoided stop sticks.

Becht came to a stop at the intersection of Nova and Beville roads where Chitwood, who'd just left Jackie Robinson Ballpark and was out of uniform, took him out of the vehicle, according to the news release. Officers took Becht, who confessed to and apologized for his actions, into custody.

