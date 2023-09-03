Video: Warming up even more on Sunday (9-02-23)
Matt has more on when 90 degrees returns.
Matt has more on when 90 degrees returns.
The share of million-dollar homes is rising across the US, leaving many homebuyers with few affordable options.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
The Angels even failed at surrendering this season.
Expect next-level comfort at next-level prices!
From missing gorillas to an alternate ending, here's what you didn't see in the 1980s classic, which is returning to theaters this month.
Save big on the fluff-lined coat adored by more than 24,000 five-star shoppers.
The Republican Senate leader froze up at an event in Kentucky earlier this week.
The Cleveland Guardians added three pitchers Thursday, while the Cincinnati Reds picked up two outfielders.
Here are some way to keep your dog safe on your next road trip.
"Sound of Freedom," "Spider-Verse" and a resurgent "Elemental" helped power a $4B summer. And then there was "The Flash."
A spending war between billionaires battling for control of professional pickleball has thrown the sport's future into chaos.
Football that counts returns to Thursday nights.
Amazon and Shopify this morning announced a significant integration that will now allow Shopify merchants to offer "Buy with Prime" on their Shopify stores. The Buy with Prime feature allows online consumers the option to purchase their items using the store payment method in their Amazon wallet when processing payments through Shopify's checkout. Meanwhile, they'll also receive fast, free delivery and the option for returns through Amazon's fulfillment network.
Here's how to watch the Nebraska vs. Minnesota game this week, plus the rest of the Week 1 college football schedule.
Google is bringing its generative AI search experience to the first countries outside the U.S., the company announced today, starting with expansions in India and Japan. The new AI-powered search feature, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), will become available through Google's Search Labs in those markets, and will introduce a new feature aimed at making it easier to find information in its AI-powered overviews. First announced at this year's Google I/O Developer conference in May, SGE introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic and then have it return answers, similar to an AI chatbot.
The annual Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) speedrunning charity gaming event is returning in January. It’s also going to be an in-person event once again, the first time since covid. It all takes place in Pittsburgh at the Wyndham Hotel from January 14th to the 21st. Despite the change to an in-person format, there will be plenty of ways to stream the festivities if you are nowhere near Pittsburgh.
Jake Fischer, from Manila where he’s covering the FIBA World Cup, joins Dan Devine (not in Manila) to talk about Team USA’s 3-0 record, Steve Kerr’s coaching and Giannis making the Milwaukee Bucks fans nervous.
TikTokers react to damaged goods being thrown in the street. The post Woman accuses Vans of throwing bags of torn shoes onto the street in Philadelphia appeared first on In The Know.
Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas returns to competition Saturday in Paris as a flyweight after 15 months on the sideline. She has accomplished much in her career but still has more ahead of her.
YouTube announced this morning a change to its Community Guidelines that impact creators who break its rules. Starting today, creators will now have the option of taking an educational training course when they receive a warning. When completed, YouTube will lift the warning from the creator's channel as long as they don't violate the same policy for 90 days.