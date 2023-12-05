Video: Watch as policemen chase a deer through an elementary school

Cedar Grove Elementary School in Toms River, New Jersey, had an unexpected visitor over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend when a deer broke in through a window. A man on a walk with his dog in the area alerted the police at 10 p.m. on Nov. 25 after seeing the deer breaking and entering, ABC reported.

AccuWeather, a weather app, posted footage of the policemen’s body cameras to X on Dec. 2 as they chased the animal through several hallways and classrooms.

Police in New Jersey were shocked when they responded to an intruder alert at an elementary school this week and found a deer running wildly through the hallways. 🦌 pic.twitter.com/TzYGJAEI5z — AccuWeather (@accuweather) December 2, 2023

In the video, the deer, nicknamed “Rudolph,” ran down a long hallway at Cedar Grove and pried open an unlocked door to a classroom. Inside that room, it scampered across a long desk in front of a blackboard, knocking books, tissue boxes and decorations to the floor.

As the deer walked across the desk, a policeman poked its hind quarters to have it keep moving forward. Once outside, it fled the scene, avoiding custody.

One comment on AccuWeather’s post humorously said, “Don’t shoot, Santa told me to pick up the kids mail!”

Another said, “What in I am Legend is going on?!”

Rudolph didn’t appear to have any serious injuries from the event, though the officers used a dog snare to get the animal out of the classroom, per The Associated Press. The window it broke in through has been boarded up, so odds that Rudolph can get into the school again are low.