Video: Watch a South Dakota police officer complete an arrested DoorDash driver’s delivery

Posted on X on Oct. 8 with over 2.3 million views, a doorbell camera in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, recorded a police officer completing the DoorDash delivery of an arrested driver.

The January 2022 video begins with the woman answering the door and the officer saying, “I’m not who you were expecting.” The woman starts laughing and the officer continues, “Um, but your driver got arrested for a few things he had to take care of, so I figured I’d complete the DoorDash for you.”

The woman responded, “Thank you so much!”

He handed her the Arby’s bag, and leaving, the officer said, “Take care!”

The FaceBook group TeaStormChasers reported, “The Door Dash Driver was arrested, during a traffic stop, for warrants. The sergeant we spoke with didn’t have the information on what the warrants were.”

A Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson told Newsweek, “The driver was in the process of delivering food for DoorDash. Officer Buhr completed the delivery, bringing the food to the customer. While delivering food is not a normal part of police work, helping people is.”

The spokesperson added, “Sioux Falls police officers regularly go above and beyond the normal job and this is just one example of that. Little things like this happen on a regular basis and while most don’t receive the attention, we realize those little things can make a big difference.”