Video of water park arrest goes trending on social media

Jul. 30—A TikTok video of a Decatur police arrest of two juveniles at Point Mallard Park last weekend had received more than 39,000 views through late Thursday afternoon.

TikTok listed the 5-day-old video as trending by Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson Irene Martinez said a teenage girl "became irate" and caused a scene when she was told the park was at capacity on Sunday. Personnel shortages have forced officials to limit the water park's capacity at times this summer.

The video shows two officers involved in the incident near the main exit gate wearing black-and-blue golf shirts and black shorts. Martinez said they are student resource officers who patrol at Point Mallard during the summer season.

One of the officers attempts to handcuff the suspect, who repeatedly screams, "I have not done anything. Get off of me." A male juvenile approaches the teen and the officer, and the other officer pulls the teen away before handcuffing him without incident.

The officer takes the girl down to the ground in an attempt to get the handcuffs on her. She then begins to hyperventilate with a panic attack and complain that she "can't breathe." Everybody involved in the arrest was white.

A Point Mallard employee then steps in front of the camera and orders the video to be shut off, and the videographer complies.

Martinez said the officer charged the female juvenile with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest while the male juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct. The charges are misdemeanors.

Police Chief Nate Allen said he does not comment on social media posts.

