Video from witness prompts outrage after man dies in Kentucky police custody

The Ashland Police Department is facing criticism after bystander video emerged of a man being taken into custody while suffering health issues. The man later died in police custody, according to officials.

The video, a six-minute clip posted to YouTube that features explicit language, shows four officers who appear to surround a man on the ground in handcuffs. Police and an attorney for the family have identified the man as Clarence Wilkerson.

Later in the video, officers got Wilkerson up to his feet, but he appeared to continue struggling to find his balance before being placed in the back of a patrol vehicle. The individual recording the video asked if the man would receive medical attention. Police didn’t appear to respond.

The video didn’t start until after Wilkerson was detained.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others who died in incidents with police, said he has been retained by Wilkerson’s family.

“In the upsetting video, we hear a bystander saying over and over that he needs help, while officers fail to provide aid for several critical minutes,” Crump said in a statement after he was retained. “We demand that the Ashland Police Department release all footage they have from this incident and conduct a full investigation so the family and the community can see the full picture of how this man lost his life.”

Crump later said in a tweet that Wilkerson’s “heartbreaking death was preventable.”

Police: Death was possibly related to pre-existing medical issues

Kentucky State Police said Wilkerson died while in custody on March 2. He had outstanding warrants when police pursued and detained him. He was taken to the King’s Daughters Medical Center after being detained, which is where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

“An autopsy conducted by the State Medical Examiner revealed Clarence Wilkerson’s cause of death was not due to a traumatic event but possibly related to preexisting medical ailment,” state police said in a news release Monday.

Story continues

Toxicology reports were pending, state police said.

Community members: ‘This isn’t gonna go unnoticed’

The video of Wilkerson’s detainment was posted on Sunday, and has prompted public criticism of how police handled the incident. La Juan Wilkerson said in a Facebook post that the incident “isn’t gonna go unnoticed” and they’d fight to get justice.

Kentucky State Police said Wilkerson died while in custody last Thursday. Police were serving a warrant to Wilkerson when he was taken into custody.

The State Medical Examiner determined Wilkerson’s cause of death was not due to a traumatic event but possibly related to preexisting medical ailments, according to state police.

Toxicology reports are pending, state police said.

The video of Wilkerson’s detainment was posted on Sunday, and since then there’s been a lot of public criticism on social media. La Juan Wilkerson, who appears to be related to Clarence Wilkerson, said, “this isn’t gonna go unnoticed and we are here ready to fight til we get justice for ‘C.’”

Jennifer Chauhan, an Ashland resident, said in a Facebook post that her heart is broken for the family and watching the video of Wilkerson’s arrest was troubling.

Members of Wilkerson’s family told the Daily Independent in Ashland that Wilkerson had a heart condition that required a catheterization in his late 20s. Doctors told the family Wilkerson had no pulse when he arrived at the hospital.

Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley confirmed to the Daily Independent that all officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave, per department procedure.

A GoFundMe link has been setup to raise money for Wilkerson’s family. The link had raised just over $2,000 Thursday morning.

State police said an investigation is active and ongoing.

“Additional details will be released when appropriate,” state police said in a press release.