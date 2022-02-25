VIDEO: Woman attacked with hammer during harrowing Queens subway station robbery

A 57-year-old woman was attacked with a hammer in a caught-on-camera mugging at a Queens subway station, leaving her with critical injuries, police said Friday.

Holding a cane in one hand, the attacker followed the woman down the stairs at the Queens Plaza station on Queens Blvd. around 11:20 p.m. Thursday before kicking her in the back twice.

The victim grabbed a handrail and didn’t fall, but the crook pulled a hammer and repeatedly struck the woman in the back of the head as he tried to take her bag, cops said.

The mugger viciously whacked her with the hammer 13 times before the woman finally fell and released her bag, the video shows.

The suspect grabbed it and ran out of the station as the woman collapsed at the foot of the stairs. EMS rushed her to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition Friday.

Through Sunday, major crime in the nation’s largest subway system was up 61% so far this year, mostly driven by big surges in robberies and grand larcenies.

Cops released a surveillance video of the attack in the hopes that someone recognizes the suspect, who was wearing a black-hooded coat, a black mask, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.