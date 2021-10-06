VIDEO: Woman clings to purse holding money from collecting cans as mugger punches, drags her down Brooklyn street

A 65-year-old woman desperately clung to her purse containing money from collecting cans as a mugger punched and dragged her down a Brooklyn street, startling video released Wednesday shows.

The crook chased the victim into the street, pummeled her in the face and got into a tug-of-war over her pocketbook, surveillance video released by cops shows. He confronted her near Saint Edwards and Willoughby Sts. in Fort Greene about 4:40 p.m. Sept. 28.

Three passersby watched but did nothing to intervene, the heartbreaking video shows.

The victim cowered on her knees, covering her face with her right hand as she bravely held on to her purse with her other hand. The robber ended up giving up, riding off on a bike.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with bruising and scrapes to her face and back.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the heartless mugger and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.