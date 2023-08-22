Video: Woman gets evicted for storing over a year’s worth of trash inside apartment in China

[Source]

A tenant in China was given an immediate eviction notice after her landlord discovered that she had accumulated trash inside her apartment for over a year.

Key details: The landlord, identified only as Xie, filmed a video while inside the tenant’s apartment in Qingdao, China, and uploaded it to his Douyin account on Aug. 9.

In the video, the tenant, whose name was not disclosed, can be seen sitting in the middle of a mountain of trash while playing on her phone as the landlord films the condition of the apartment. Another woman can be seen cleaning the place.

Due to the crowded state of the apartment, the tenant reportedly has to remain in the same spot to sleep.

More from NextShark: COVID locked-down Xi'an sees tragedies, food complications mount

Horrible stench: According to the landlord, the garbage situation was so bad that it had even reached the window. He noted that they had already cleaned some of the trash before he started filming. He also described the smell coming from the heaps of trash as the worst he has ever encountered, causing him to worry about vomiting.

Dealing with the problem: After five hours of cleaning, the landlord reportedly eventually gave the tenant a few days' notice to vacate as well as some financial compensation.

More from NextShark: Michelle Zauner reacts to BTS' Jungkook buying her book 'Crying in H Mart'

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Anya cosplayers swarm Tokyo after release of latest ‘Spy x Family’ episode

'Maybe he realized how stupid it was halfway in': Hit-and-run driver in Japan paints his vehicle orange to avoid arrest